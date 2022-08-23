Season 2 of ‘The Disconnect’ investigates the worst blackout in Texas history

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — In its second season, “The Disconnect: Power Politics and the Texas Blackout” now observes 18 months after the storm and power outages of February 2021. Millions of Texans lost their power, and hundreds may have died.

Texas government and energy officials still think that they can rely on the power grid. Many Texans in the months that followed have seen their electricity bills get more expensive. Many Texans still carry the trauma of the blackout.

How could this happen in the energy capital of the United States? Is there another power failure like February of 2021 in our future? Has the state done anything to fix the power grid? How does natural gas fit into the power grid?

Guest: Mose Buchele, KUT energy and environment reporter and host of "The Disconnect: Power, Politics and the Texas Blackout"

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, August 24.

