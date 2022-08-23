San Antonio approves of the use of $25 million to obtain internet access in areas without internet

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — Twenty percent of Bexar County residents still do not have access to broadband internet. Bexar County Commissioners recently approved to allocate $25 million from the American Rescue Plan Act in hopes to expand internet access. The City is requesting a partnership with the internet service providers to provide access to the areas that need it the most.

Is this intended to lessen the digital divide? How will this be funded? Who are the community stakeholders involved with this plan? What metrics are used to measure success? How will the impact be measured? What's the timeline?

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

Guest: Marina Alderete Gavito , executive director of SA Digital Connects

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, August 24.

