Investigation into former President Donald Trump’s home continues, possible violation of the Espionage Act

WEDNESDAY at noon on "The Source" — The FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last week. Federal agents seized 11 classified documents, including one with the highest level of classification by U.S. government. The unsealed FBI warrant suggests that the transfer of documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago violates three criminal statutes including Section 793 of the Espionage Act .

Who transferred the documents? Will the Department of Justice charge former President Trump with any crime? Could these documents have been shared with foreign leaders?

What other investigations does former President Donald Trump face? What is the Espionage Act and how does it come into play? What other criminal statutes is President Trump being investigated under?

Guest: John Nichols, national-affairs correspondent for The Nation Magazine

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, August 17.