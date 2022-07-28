There are 11 total cases of monkeypox reported in Bexar County

THURSDAY at noon on "The Source" — Recently, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global public health emergency. Monkeypox is rarely fatal, but those who are immunocompromised and children under the age of 8 could suffer from severe symptoms.

The United States has the highest levels of monkeypox around the world, and experts say that the number of cases may be higher than the reported amount. Cases in Bexar County remain low but public health officials still urge caution in large crowded areas.

Slow distribution and a limited supply of the monkeypox vaccine have contributed to the recent spread. Minimal testing for monkeypox has also impacted this outbreak. Private laboratories receive over 80,000 tests a week.

How do we protect ourselves from this virus? What do monkeypox symptoms look like? How does this virus spread? What population is most at risk?

Guests:

Anita Kurian, MBBS, MPH, DrPH, assistant director who oversees the Communicable Disease Division at the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District

