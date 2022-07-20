Should President Biden declare a climate emergency?
President Biden is weighing possible executive action on climate change, including an emergency declaration that we are in a climate disaster. This could allow the use of federal funding to clean-energy projects and push forth the Green New Deal, an ambitious — and likely costly — plan to wean the U.S. from fossil fuels and drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions.
Guests:
- David Callaway, founder and editor-in-chief of 247ClimateInsights.com
- Hal Harvey, chief executive of Energy Innovation, senior fellow for energy and environment at the Paulson Institute
- Romany Webb, associate research scholar at Columbia Law School and senior fellow at the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law
