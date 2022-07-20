Should President Biden declare a climate emergency?

President Biden is weighing possible executive action on climate change, including an emergency declaration that we are in a climate disaster. This could allow the use of federal funding to clean-energy projects and push forth the Green New Deal , an ambitious — and likely costly — plan to wean the U.S. from fossil fuels and drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions.

David Callaway, founder and editor-in-chief of 247ClimateInsights.com

Hal Harvey, chief executive of Energy Innovation, senior fellow for energy and environment at the Paulson Institute

Romany Webb, associate research scholar at Columbia Law School and senior fellow at the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law



