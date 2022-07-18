State Sen. Gutierrez reacts to Texas House committee's Uvalde school shooting report

The Texas House committee investigating law enforcement’s failed response to the school shooting at Robb Elementary released their findings on Sunday.

A gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. Nearly 400 officers were on site that day to end the massacre.

Since the tragedy, the public has received conflicting accounts of the police’s timeline of events. The committee was formed 10 days after the massacre to get to the bottom of law enforcement’s delayed response.

According to the report, faulty radio communications and the lack of a clear leader resulted in a delayed response from officers. Police waited more than 70 minutes to approach the classrooms where the gunman trapped and killed 19 students and two teachers.

What else was detailed in the report? Why wasn’t a clear leader designated? Had police intervened earlier would some students still be alive today?

What lessons can be learned from this tragedy? Will new protocols be implemented for police response to future school shootings?

Guest: State Sen. Roland Gutierrez , Texas Senate District 19

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Monday, July 18.