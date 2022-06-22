How should the Second Amendment be interpreted as mass shootings continue to grow in our country?

After several high profile mass shootings , debates on gun control measures have renewed. The nation is divided as many are calling for adequate gun laws to be enacted. At the center of these debates is the Second Amendment . Some cite the amendment as the reason to expand gun rights while others view that the original intent of the language does not reflect modern day society.

How should the Second Amendment be interpreted as the number of mass shootings increases and overall gun violence continues?

What was the original intent for the Second Amendment? How do originalists interpret the Second Amendment? How does the term “a well regulated militia” apply to modern society?

How can the Second Amendment best be understood for states to enact gun control laws?

Guest: Dru Stevenson , Wayne Fischer Research Professor at South Texas College of Law, visiting scholar at the University of Houston Law Center

*This interview was recorded on Wednesday, June 22.