50 years of popular music and the genres that defined and dominated them

MONDAY on "The Source" — In his new book , long-time critic Kelefa Sanneh explores five decades of popular music, the genres that dominated them, and tensions that define them.

Artists hate to be labeled, but here Sanneh offers an insightful “defense of musical genres” in seven categories – rock, R&B, country, punk, hip-hop, dance music, and pop – “that helped create the modern musical environment,” as well as better understand ourselves and each other.

Guest: Kelefa Sanneh , New Yorker staff writer and author of "Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres"

This interview was taped in advance to air on “The Source” on Monday, May 30.