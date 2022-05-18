Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff recounts his efforts to keep residents safe in his new book ‘The Mayor and The Judge: The Inside Story of The War Against COVID’

THURSDAY on "The Source" — On March 2, Mayor Ron Nirenberg declared a public health emergency due to the concerns with the rapid spread of coronavirus. Days after The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic, the City of San Antonio announced its first case of coronavirus on March 13.

The spread of coronavirus ultimately caused events to be canceled, schools and universities to switch to remote learning and eventually a shutdown of the city under stay-at-home orders that year.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg aired daily COVID-19 reports, organized vaccinations, and intervened on disinformation.

Wolff details local leaders’ efforts to navigate the health and safety of the community throughout the pandemic in his book, “ The Mayor and The Judge: The Inside Story of The War Against COVID .”

How did local leaders balance the sharing of information and managing public concern? What actions does Judge Wolff regret? Are there any missteps in his response to the pandemic?

Is the city prepared for another crisis? What can future leaders learn from this period?

Guest: Nelson Wolff , Bexar County Judge and author of "The Mayor and The Judge: The Inside Story of The War Against COVID"

*This interview will be recorded on Thursday, May 19.