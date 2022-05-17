New book ‘The Family Roe: An American Story’ chronicles the woman behind the pseudonym “Jane Roe”

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" —The pregnancy at the center of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized most abortions did not end in one itself. Baby Roe was given up for adoption by plaintiff Jane Roe, a pseudonym for Norma McCorvey.

After years of hiding her identity, Baby Roe, the pseudonym for Shelly Lynn Thornton, has shared her story with author Joshua Prager.

Abortion care and access has been a dividing line in U.S. politics for decades. A recently obtained draft leaked opinion piece states the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

What can we learn about abortion access from the women, both the mother and child, at the heart of Roe v. Wade?

Who was Norma McCorvey? How did her unwanted pregnancies impact her life? Why was she a complicated figure for reproductive rights?

What are Shelly Lynn Thornton’s views on abortion care? How has her life been impacted by this case?

Guests: Joshua Prager, author of "The Family Roe: An American Story"

