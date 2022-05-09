Experts answer questions about sleep disorders and the health-related issues

TUESDAY on "The Source" — Experts connect lack of sleep to many health related issues in adults and children. Around 50-70 million American adults experience one or more sleep disorders.

The most common sleep disorders are insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Insomnia and OSA have increased from 2005 through 2019 among all branches of active duty military members, according to a 2021 study by the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Insomnia has increased 45-fold (6 to 272) while sleep obstruction apnea has increased 30-fold (11 to 333), according to the study. The study also found that military females were underdiagnosed with both sleep disorders.

What causes OSA and insomnia? What other types of sleep disorders are there? What is the recommended amount of sleep for different age groups? What are common signs of pediatric sleep disorders?

