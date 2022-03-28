Can San Antonio achieve a 60% recycling rate by 2025?

TUESDAY on "The Source" — The City of San Antonio aims to have a 60% recycling rate by 2025.

The recycling rate increased from less than 10% in 2007 to a projected 40% for 2022. Is the city on track to meet its goal?

What's being done to encourage more residents to recycle? Which products should be the focus? How big of a problem is contamination?

How important is composting? What's being done to encourage people to use their green bins?

The city's current recycling processing contract expires in 2024. What's the latest on a new contract? What are the potential implications?

How important is waste management to local sustainability efforts? What are the biggest challenges in San Antonio?

Guests:



Josephine Valencia, deputy director of the City of San Antonio's Solid Waste Management Department

Asia Jones-Carr, SWMD recycling coordinator

Marcus Lee, SWMD marketing manager



