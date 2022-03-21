San Antonio's largest-ever bond package will be on the May 7 ballot. What do you need to know?
TUESDAY on "The Source" — San Antonio voters will decide whether to approve the largest-ever municipal bond on May 7.
City Council members were unanimous in their February decision to put the $1.2 billion, infrastructure-centric bond on the ballot.
There will be six different propositions for new projects and improvements to parks ($272 million), streets ($472M), drainage ($170M), public safety facilities ($78M), library and cultural facilities ($58M), and — for the first time ever — affordable housing ($150M).
On March 15, local leaders formally launched a campaign to convince San Antonio voters to green light the proposed investments.
The recently formed Build SA political-action committee will fundraise and campaign in support of bond approval.
What should voters know about the 2022-2027 bond package? How will the money be spent?
Which projects have been most controversial and what's being done to address voters' concerns about them?
Guests:
- Lori Houston, San Antonio assistant city manager
- Rod Sanchez, San Antonio assistant city manager
- Brandon Logan, CEO of Urban Capital Partners and a tri-chair of the City of San Antonio's 2022 Bond Program
