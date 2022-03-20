The powerful and polarizing Pelosi

MONDAY on "The Source" — Nancy Pelosi is the 52nd and was the first-ever woman elected to be Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

A new film traces the life and legacy of this powerful and polarizing figure from the top ranks of American government, and the challenges she's faced over three decades to both her leadership and to democracy.

FRONTLINE’s "Pelosi’s Power" premieres Tuesday, March 22 at 9/8c on PBS, and will be available to stream on PBS.org/frontline, YouTube and in the PBS Video App.

Guests:



Michael Kirk , veteran FRONTLINE filmmaker and director of the documentary "Pelosi's Power"

, veteran FRONTLINE filmmaker and director of the documentary "Pelosi's Power" Molly Ball, senior writer for TIME Magazine and a reporter for the documentary

