© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
thesource_Post2.png
The Source

The powerful and polarizing Pelosi

Published March 20, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
FL_PelosisPower_SignatureImage.jpg
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
/
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California walks out of the West Wing to speak to members of the media outside of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, following a meeting with President Donald Trump.

MONDAY on "The Source" — Nancy Pelosi is the 52nd and was the first-ever woman elected to be Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

A new film traces the life and legacy of this powerful and polarizing figure from the top ranks of American government, and the challenges she's faced over three decades to both her leadership and to democracy.

FRONTLINE’s "Pelosi’s Power" premieres Tuesday, March 22 at 9/8c on PBS, and will be available to stream on PBS.org/frontline, YouTube and in the PBS Video App.

Guests:

"The Source" is a live call-in program on air Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Central.

Leave a message before the program at 210-615-8982. During the live show, call or text 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, March 21.

The Source
Stay Connected