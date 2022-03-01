What can be done to improve public safety on San Antonio's North Saint Mary's Strip?

WEDNESDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" — A recent spate of violent incidents has renewed public concern about violence and crime on the North Saint Mary's Strip that is affecting innocent bystanders and leaving people dead.

One Reddit user even said it “has turned into a war zone.”

Just north of Downtown San Antonio, the area known by many as "The Strip" runs along North Saint Mary's Street from Kings Court to East Locust.

It's lined with bars, clubs, music venues and eateries. Vehicle and foot traffic flows steadily, especially on weekends.

These are not entirely new issues for the area — last summer the City Council representative whose district includes North St. Mary’s said it was one of his “top public safety priorities” — but after several shootings in recent weeks, the question remains: Are people safe on The Strip?

What’s to blame for the escalating violence? How are area residents, businesses and patrons affected?

What presence does law enforcement have there and should it be ramped up?

What more can be done to keep problems from escalating and make sure people stay safe on or around the N. St. Mary’s Strip?

