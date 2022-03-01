© 2020 Texas Public Radio
The Source

Texas and Bexar County primary election recap and analysis

Published March 1, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST
Polls close at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.

WEDNESDAY at noon on "The Source" — On Tuesday, Texans voted in their primary of choice about who to support in local races like for Bexar County Judge, statewide races including for the Republican nomination for Attorney General, and for seats in Congress.

What did Texas voters decide? What are the results of note?

What are the implications of consistently low turnout in Texas primaries?

What's next for the 2022 election cycle?

Guests:

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, March 1.

