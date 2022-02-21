What can be done to improve the ‘reliability and resilience’ of Texas’ energy system?

TUESDAY on "The Source" — A recently released report highlights Texas infrastructure failures exposed by twin weather systems in Feb. 2021, and how these reliability issues “extend well beyond winter storm events.”

Winter Storms Uri and Viola had a tragic and catastrophic impact on Texas, causing hundreds of deaths and costing an estimated $200-300 billion – more than hurricanes Harvey ($145 billion) and Katrina ($161 billion).

According to the Texas ASCE, “the failure of the electricity grid was directly and indirectly a material contributor to the economic harm and human tragedy experienced during and after Winter Storms Uri and Viola.”

What is revealed in this assessment of Texas’ critical infrastructure? What does it tell us about the state's energy market and the rules in place to regulate it?

What recommendations does the report make for how to make the state's infrastructure more reliable and resilient?

What needs to happen to avoid the direct and indirect impacts of another catastrophic event in the future?

Guests:



Geoff Roberts Jr. , chairman of the Texas Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers' Beyond Storms Infrastructure Network Resilience Task Committee (produced the report)

Oliver Smith, Network and Energy Subcommittee lead for the Texas ASCE

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, February 22.