Trish DeBerry and Nathan Buchanan face off in GOP primary for Bexar County Judge

MONDAY on "The Source" — Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff announced in October he would not seek reelection for a sixth term in 2022, so the race is on to replace him with seven GOP and Democratic candidates in the running.

Just two candidates are on the Republican primary ballot : Trish DeBerry and Nathan Buchanan.

Public relations executive Trish DeBerry was the Bexar County Commissioner for Precinct 3 from Jan. 2021 until she was forced to vacate her seat in December to run for County Judge. DeBerry said the lack of Republican representation on the primary ballot inspired her candidacy.

DeBerry’s platform promises include increased support for law enforcement, seniors and veterans; more jobs to help the economy; and lower property taxes and stronger appraisal reform.

Small-business owner Nathan Buchanan ran for Bexar County constable in 2020 but was bested by incumbent Mark Vojvodich. In an interview with KSAT 12, he said frustrations with pandemic mandates were a big reason he decided to run for County Judge.

Buchanan declined to participate in this candidate forum or come on air for an individual interview on “The Source.”

The winner of this Republican primary will face one of four Democratic candidates running for County Judge in the general election.

Bexar County voters haven’t elected a Republican for Bexar County Judge since 1998.

Where does DeBerry stand on the big issues facing Bexar County? What are her qualifications to be the next County Judge?

Which Republican will voters choose to advance to the general election?

Early voting is Monday, Feb.14, through Friday, Feb. 25. Primary Election Day is March 1. Click here for more info.

