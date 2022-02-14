VICE: TX underground abortion pill network

TUESDAY on "The Source" —After Texas virtually banned legal abortions last year, an underground network has sprung up to provide women with the medication to terminate an unwanted pregnancy.

Texas’ restrictive abortion bills ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and pill-induced abortions after seven weeks into a pregnancy, as well as prohibit the mailing of abortion pills.

Medication abortion continues to play a major role as the decades-long battle over reproductive rights rages on in the U.S.

Vice News recently reported on one group in Mexico that is bringing pregnancy-terminating drugs into Texas and providing them along with counseling and follow-ups.

How does this work and what’s the future of illegal abortion in Texas?

Guest: Paola Ramos , host and correspondent for VICE News

