Texas' transportation department unexpectedly votes to take back San Antonio's lower Broadway corridor

MONDAY on "The Source" — On Thursday, the Texas Transportation Committee voted to end the City of San Antonio's control of a 2.2-mile-long lower Broadway corridor north of downtown, effectively halting plans for its pedestrian-friendly redevelopment.

A portion of Broadway is part of the state highway system, but San Antonio officials say it was transferred to the city in 2014.

The state and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) now assert that the transfer was never completed and moved to rescind the minute orders from 2014 that started the process.

A voter-approved 2017 bond package contained $43 million for a complete streets project for much of Broadway, to add bike lanes and reduce some vehicle lanes.

The section of Broadway in question stretches from I-35 to Burr Road at the start of boundaries for the City of Alamo Heights.

What happens next? Does the city have an opportunity to appeal the decision? Will there be a legal challenge?

What will the state's grab mean for the future of the lower Broadway corridor?

Guests:



Joey Palacios , City Hall reporter for Texas Public Radio

, City Hall reporter for Texas Public Radio Brian Chasnoff, investigative reporter for the San Antonio Express-News

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, January 31.