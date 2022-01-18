District 1 Council Representative Mario Bravo explains “yes” vote for recent CPS Energy rate hike

WEDNESDAY at noon on "The Source" — CPS Energy customers will see an increase in their electricity bill starting March 1, 2022 , after San Antonio City Council members voted 8-3 to approve the 3.85% rate increase.

Some council members who voted for the increase expressed that their support was conditional, based on commitments received from CPS Energy.

What promises were made and how will those members hold CPS to account?

Guest: Mario Bravo , San Antonio City Council representative for District 1

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, January 19.