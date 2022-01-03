What's the latest for politics in Texas — locally and statewide?

MONDAY on "The Source" — Local and state politics are gearing up for the 2022 midterm elections and many issues from 2021 still need to be addressed.

What is the latest on politics locally and statewide? What legislative races are now underway?

What does the field of candidates look like for Texas’ 2022 gubernatorial race? Does Beto O’Rourke still poll higher than other challengers against Gov. Greg Abbott?

What policy policy changes were made concerning Texas’ power grid ? What is the future of Senate Bill 8 ? What is the status of the Build Back Better Bill and how will it affect the City of San Antonio?

Guests:



Gilbert Garcia, San Antonio Express-News Metro columnist and host of the "Puro Politics" podcast

Scott Braddock, journalist and political analyst, editor of the Quorum Report and co-host of the Texas Take podcast

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, January 3.