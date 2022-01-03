‘American Insurrection’: Where are we a year later?

TUESDAY at 12:30 on "The Source" — FRONTLINE in collaboration with ProPublica and Berkeley Journalism’s Investigative Reporting Program, examine the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

How did far-right extremists evolve into the hostile group that took over the capitol in January 2021? What is fueling the rise of hate and violence within these groups?

What is the status of the Jan. 6 House committee’s investigation? Are there still efforts to overturn the 2020 election results?

How have far-right militia groups become part of the American landscape? Is another insurrection inevitable?

Guest: A.C. Thompson, FRONTLINE correspondent and senior reporter for ProPublica

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, January 4.