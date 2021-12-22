The other Texas drought: Rural healthcare in jeopardy as hospitals shutter
THURSDAY on "The Source" — Texas has had 24 rural hospital closures since 2005, more than any other state in the country.
The lack of hospitals and other health care services is hitting Texas’ most vulnerable residents hardest and the consequences can be life-threatening.
For the last year, The Texas Newsroom has studied the decline in rural Texas healthcare and what it means for rural communities.
Tune in Thursday at noon to hear an hour-long special report from the Texas Newsroom, PBS FRONTLINE and APM Research Lab, hosted by TPR's Bonnie Petrie of the Petrie Dish podcast.