1984 was a chartbusting year for pop music

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — The hits of 1984 still ring hard decades later. It was a year that changed pop music and challenged the bigoted barriers of American culture.

Michael Jackson thrilled, Prince had doves cry, Bruce Springsteen danced in the dark, Lionel Richie couldn’t slow down and Cyndi Lauper just wanted to have fun.

It was also a time of racial discrimination and homophobia on the airwaves and at MTV, and a year that defined the future of technology as the bell tolled for the old rock-and-roll radio format.

In his new book, Michael Matos takes readers back in time to explore what made 1984 such a magic year for pop.

Guests: Michaelangelo Matos, music journalist, regular contributor to Mix-mag and the New Yorker and author of "Can't Slow Down: How 1984 Became Pop's Blockbuster Year"

