Great SA: A Century of Saving San Antonio History

Many of sites, buildings and special spaces that make San Antonio wow visitors — and that make the city feel like home — would have been lost if not for the intervention of the Conservation Society of San Antonio.

If city planners and developers had had their way, these landmarks and architectural icons would have gone the way of the dodo because at that time, many didn’t see the value in saving old buildings. They were just a nuisance standing in the way of progress.

But the Conservation Society saw things differently and stepped in. They saved the Spanish missions, San Pedro Park, La Villita, the old Ursuline Academy, the Hays Street Bridge and many more local marvels.

Their efforts were controversial at the time, just as today's endeavors to save historic buildings are not always popular.

Texas Public Radio hosted a Great SA conversation on Sept. 8 about the organization that’s been on the forefront of preserving San Antonio's history and heritage for nearly 100 years, their successes, setbacks and what's next for local historic preservation as we work for a more inclusive society.

Video of this panel discussion is also available on TPR's Facebook page.

Guests:



Kathy Rhoads, president of the Conservation Society of San Antonio

Vincent Michael, executive director of the Conservation Society of San Antonio

Shanon Shea Miller, historic preservation officer and director of the Office of Historic Preservation at the City of San Antonio

Lewis F. Fisher, author of "Saving San Antonio: The Preservation of a Heritage"

*This interview was recorded on Wednesday September 8.