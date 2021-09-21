Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Launches Latino Bookstore To Counter 'Book Desert' On San Antonio's West Side

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — A local cultural institution's new literary hub aims to mitigate the lack of access to books and book culture on San Antonio's West Side, as well as more broadly address the lack of Latino representation in existing Texas bookstores.

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center says its bookstore will offer insights into Latino art, history and culture through featured titles by Texas Latino authors, curated to complement other GCAC exhibits and performances.

The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 1, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. and author signings from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at 1300 Guadalupe St. on the West Side of San Antonio. More information here.

Guest: Cristina Balli, executive director of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday , September 22.