What Happened At The Texas Legislature To Shore Up The State’s Power Grid?

Published September 13, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT
Power lines are seen on Feb. 16 in Houston. The Texas Public Utility Commission has declined to reverse $16 billion in charges from the worst of February's winter storm.
After the February winter storm caused the worst blackout in Texas history, state leaders and lawmakers vowed to overhaul the state’s energy market, strengthen its electrical grid and address energy prices.

From power infrastructure to oversight, what did the 87th Texas Legislature accomplish and which reforms fell by the wayside?

What was primarily to blame for the failure of Texas' power grid? Where does the state's energy market stand now?

Will these fixes be enough to keep the lights on and affordable, and prevent another major blackout event in Texas?

Guests:

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Tuesday, September 14.

