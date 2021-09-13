U.S. Minority Groups Are Most Vulnerable To The Negative Impacts Of Climate Change

A September report by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency warns that racial and ethnic minority groups continue to bear the brunt of negative health and environmental effects related to worsening climate-driven disasters.

This analysis adds to a growing body of research about the disproportionate impact of climate-driven disasters on marginalized communities "who are least able to prepare for, and recover from, heat waves, poor air quality, flooding, and other impacts."

In a statement after its release, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said: "The impacts of climate change that we are feeling today, from extreme heat to flooding to severe storms, are expected to get worse, and people least able to prepare and cope are disproportionately exposed."

What are the root causes of climate injustice? Which groups are most affected and why?

Environmental justice is said to be a guiding principle of President Biden's climate change initiatives. What steps is the current administration taking to help protect the country's most vulnerable populations from climate impacts?

What else can be done and who needs to get involved to improve the status quo in affected communities? What are the biggest challenges?

Guests:



*This interview was recorded on Tuesday, September 14.