Diabetes Week: How Do Eating Behaviors And Nutrition Play A Role In Type 2 Diabetes?

Diabetes affects every 1 in 7 adults. Over 88 million adults in the United States have prediabetes. San Antonio has some of the highest rates of diabetes in the country. In Bexar County, 1 out of every 8 adults has been diagnosed with prediabetes (borderline diabetes).

Obesity plays a big role in diabetes. The rate of obesity is just under 1 million adults (71%) in Bexar County alone.

There are measures to take in order to control diabetes such as eating low sugar foods. Food labels often have keywords to indicate that there is added sugar. The City of San Antonio has programs to help prevent and control to reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

What foods should be avoided to prevent or control diabetes? How soon should people start changing their diet? What programs are there for children? Can living a healthier lifestyle reverse Type 2 diabetes? Does your body know the difference between low sugars and regular sugar?

