Texas Senate Passes Voting Restrictions Bill In Second Special Session But House Lawmakers Are Still MIA Despite GOP Threats

A lot has happened in the last few weeks at and related to the Texas Legislature, including the Senate's passage last week of its most recent elections overhaul bill, which is now stalled yet again as House Democrats who fled the state continue to pressure congressional lawmakers to pass federal voting rights protections and the state makes new attempts to compel a quorum.

What are the latest developments for Texas' ongoing second special legislative session and what could happen in the weeks to come?

Guest: Scott Braddock, journalist and political analyst, editor of the Quorum Report and co-host of the Texas Take podcast

*This interview was recorded on Monday, August 16.