Bexar County Sheriff Responds To Abbott's Elimination Of Early Release

For more than a year, Texas sheriffs have been barred from releasing people arrested for or convicted of a crime of physical violence.

According to an order by Gog. Greg Abbott, officially designated GA-13, people accused can't even bond out or be put on electronic monitoring to await trial in those cases. Those convicted cannot be released for good behavior.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the order is hampering day-to-day operations.

"If there's another way of taking 200 inmates out of here that could be out there in the workforce, out there supporting their family, not incubating an illness like, like COVID within, let's get them out here," he said.

Salazar said it was "a violation of human rights," too.

Guest: Javier Salazar, Bexar County Sheriff

*This interview was recorded on June 28, 2021.

