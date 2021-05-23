Districts, Teachers Respond To State Ban On Mask Requirements In Public Schools

MONDAY on "The Source" — Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order last week that bans local governments and public schools from requiring masks.

In a press release, Abbott said "Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices." State-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Department of Criminal Justice facilities, as well as county and municipal jails are exempt.

The change will take effect on May 21, except in public schools, where mask rules can remain in place until June 4.

How have teachers responded? How are local districts navigating the change? What do parents think about the new relaxed mask rules?

Guests:



Camille Phillips , TPR education reporter

, TPR education reporter Ovidia Molina, president of the Texas State Teachers Association

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will take place on Monday, May 24.