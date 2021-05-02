Election Recap: Prop B Fails, Mayor Nirenberg Defends His Position In San Antonio

MONDAY on "The Source" — On Election Day, San Antonio voters made their choices for mayor, City Council and school boards, as well as whether or not to approve two significant changes to the city charter. More than 17% of voters turned out on Saturday.

Voters chose to reelect Mayor Ron Nirenberg for a third term. The incumbent won outright with 61% of voter support. Greg Brockhouse, who has been Nirenberg's most worrisome challenger, received 31% of the vote and conceded before all votes were in Saturday night.

All 10 seats on San Antonio City Council were up for grabs in this election. The field was wide open for Districts 3 and 5, whose representatives had reached their term limits.

Dozens of new and returning candidates were vying for a shot on the dais including eight incumbents, five of whom won their bids for reelection outright. The other five races will go to a runoff.

The debate over Proposition B has been rife with controversy, pitting the police union against advocates for law enforcement reform. It did not pass, with 51% of votes being "against" the proposition. That means the police union will keep its collective bargaining ability.

More than 58% of area voters voted in favor of the less controversial Proposition A. Its passage will allow future bond money to be used for a wider range of projects, including for affordable housing, with voter approval.

Guest: Gilbert Garcia, Metro columnist for the San Antonio Express-News

