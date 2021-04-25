Joe Arpaio, 'America's Toughest Sheriff' For Immigration Enforcement, And The Latino Resistance That Met Him Head On
MONDAY on "The Source" — The new book "Driving While Brown" chronicles the rise and fall of one of the most notorious sheriffs and immigration enforcers in modern U.S. history; the human consequences of his more than two decades as the top law enforcement official in Maricopa County, Arizona; and how a Latino-led movement fought back against unconstitutional policing and institutionalized racism.
Guests:
- Terry Greene Sterling, affiliated faculty and writer-in-residence at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University, editor-at-large for the Arizona Center of Investigative Reporting and co-author of "Driving While Brown: Sheriff Joe Arpaio versus the Latino Resistance"
- Jude Joffe-Block, reporter and editor for the Associated Press working in both English and Spanish on the news verification team, and "Driving While Brown" co-author
