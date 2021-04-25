Joe Arpaio, 'America's Toughest Sheriff' For Immigration Enforcement, And The Latino Resistance That Met Him Head On

University of California Press

MONDAY on "The Source" — The new book "Driving While Brown" chronicles the rise and fall of one of the most notorious sheriffs and immigration enforcers in modern U.S. history; the human consequences of his more than two decades as the top law enforcement official in Maricopa County, Arizona; and how a Latino-led movement fought back against unconstitutional policing and institutionalized racism.

Guests:



"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, April 26.