Grid Failures, Green Energy And A Growing Climate Crisis: What's The Future Of Electric Power In The U.S., Texas?

Published April 20, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT
After Texas' power failure in February, there's been a lot of discussion about the stability and sustainability of the state's energy system.

Texas wasn't the only state affected by harsh winter weather and a damaged electric grid, and experts say without proper planning and fortification, grid failures will likely continue.

How do energy grids work? What's the alternative? How are states working to make energy grids more durable and sustainable?

How is the electric industry responding to the changing climate, disruptive technologies, shifts toward renewables, and other unprecedented challenges?

What could certain state and federal policy changes mean for the future of energy grids in Texas and across the country?

Guests:

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Wednesday, April 21.

