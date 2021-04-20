Grid Failures, Green Energy And A Growing Climate Crisis: What's The Future Of Electric Power In The U.S., Texas?

After Texas' power failure in February, there's been a lot of discussion about the stability and sustainability of the state's energy system.

Texas wasn't the only state affected by harsh winter weather and a damaged electric grid, and experts say without proper planning and fortification, grid failures will likely continue.

How do energy grids work? What's the alternative? How are states working to make energy grids more durable and sustainable?

How is the electric industry responding to the changing climate, disruptive technologies, shifts toward renewables, and other unprecedented challenges?

What could certain state and federal policy changes mean for the future of energy grids in Texas and across the country?

Guests:



., director of the Institute for Sustainable Energy and professor of practice in the Questrom School of Business at Boston University, chief strategy officer for Energy Impact Partners, and author of "Power After Carbon: Building A Clean and Resilient Grid" Joshua Rhodes, Ph.D., research associate in the Webber Energy Group at The University of Texas at Austin and a founding partner of IdeaSmiths LLC

*This interview was recorded on Wednesday, April 21.