San Antonio, El Paso Will Help House Unaccompanied Migrant Children

Published March 28, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT
The Biden administration has announced its plans to use military bases in San Antonio and El Paso to house a growing number of unaccompanied migrant children in federal custody.

The Department of Health and Human Services will use a vacant dormitory at Lackland and an area of land on Fort Bliss to build a “suitable temporary housing facility.”

HHS has also eyed the Freeman Coliseum and other Bexar County buildings as potential sites to shelter migrant children, according to officials.

Guests:

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Monday, March 29.

