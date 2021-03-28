San Antonio, El Paso Will Help House Unaccompanied Migrant Children

The Biden administration has announced its plans to use military bases in San Antonio and El Paso to house a growing number of unaccompanied migrant children in federal custody.

The Department of Health and Human Services will use a vacant dormitory at Lackland and an area of land on Fort Bliss to build a “suitable temporary housing facility.”

HHS has also eyed the Freeman Coliseum and other Bexar County buildings as potential sites to shelter migrant children, according to officials.

Guests:



Joey Palacios , TPR News

, TPR News María Méndez, TPR News

*This interview was recorded on Monday, March 29.