'100 Seconds To Midnight': Rethinking Readiness As Humanity Flirts With Self Destruction

The Doomsday Clock tracks how close humanity is to the possibility of an existential crisis at a catastrophic "midnight," and now it's closer than its ever been.

Large-scale disasters continue to increase in frequency and magnitude, and scientists are sounding the alarm as threats of pandemics, nuclear weapons and climate change intensify.

How can we prepare for 21st-century mega-disasters? What are the biggest threats facing the world today?

What can be done to turn back the Doomsday Clock? What happens if we run out of time?

Guests:



Rachel Bronson , president and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

, president and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Jeff Schlegelmilch, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University’s Earth Institute, host of the Disaster Politics podcast, and author of "Rethinking Readiness: A Brief Guide to Twenty-First-Century Megadisasters"

*This interview was recorded on Monday, March 15.