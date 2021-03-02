Self-Reliance In The Modern Age: What Can We Learn From Texas Survivalists About Prepping For The Worst?

WEDNESDAY on "The Source: — A global pandemic, economic hardships, political turmoil and the recent failure of Texas' power grid in a brutal winter storm that left millions without power or water — if ever doomsday preppers were to have a moment, it seems like now would be the time.

Survivalists have planned, trained and geared up for if and when disasters strike and systems fail. Luckily, doomsday has yet to arrive and society is still standing, but there's still a lot we can learn from those who are ready for the worst.

What basic survival skills should people know in the event of a personal disaster or major weather event like Texas’ recent freeze?

What knowledge and tools are most helpful? Which common mistakes can you avoid?

What can individuals and families do to prepare for an emergency situation? Why is this kind of self-reliance important, even in the modern age and in urban environments?

