© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
tprtowerlife.jpg
The Source

What Are The Psychological Implications Of The COVID-19 Crisis?

Ways To Subscribe
pexels-andrea-piacquadio-3808012.jpg
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels CC0: https://bit.ly/3pXHglu

What are the psychological implications of this kind of large-scale health crisis? Are its psychological effects different or more pronounced for people of color, children, health-care workers, senior citizens and other vulnerable or at-risk groups? What could we see in terms of long-term impact?

What factors influence whether a person under- or overestimates the seriousness of COVID-19 or their willingness to trust pandemic-related information from the government, health authorities or the media? What role do psychological factors play in adherence to vaccination and hygiene programs?

How can a better understanding of the psychology of pandemics help in public health planning for the next large-scale epidemic?

Guest:

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Monday, February 8.

Tags

The SourceCOVID-19mental health