What Are The Psychological Implications Of The COVID-19 Crisis?
What are the psychological implications of this kind of large-scale health crisis? Are its psychological effects different or more pronounced for people of color, children, health-care workers, senior citizens and other vulnerable or at-risk groups? What could we see in terms of long-term impact?
What factors influence whether a person under- or overestimates the seriousness of COVID-19 or their willingness to trust pandemic-related information from the government, health authorities or the media? What role do psychological factors play in adherence to vaccination and hygiene programs?
How can a better understanding of the psychology of pandemics help in public health planning for the next large-scale epidemic?
Guest:
- Steven Taylor, Ph.D., professor and clinical psychologist in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of British Columbia and author of "The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak of Infectious Disease"
- Vickie Mays, professor in the departments of psychology and health services, and director of the BRITE Center for Science, Research and Policy at the University of California - Los Angeles
*This interview was recorded on Monday, February 8.