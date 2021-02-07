What Are The Psychological Implications Of The COVID-19 Crisis?

What are the psychological implications of this kind of large-scale health crisis? Are its psychological effects different or more pronounced for people of color, children, health-care workers, senior citizens and other vulnerable or at-risk groups? What could we see in terms of long-term impact?

What factors influence whether a person under- or overestimates the seriousness of COVID-19 or their willingness to trust pandemic-related information from the government, health authorities or the media? What role do psychological factors play in adherence to vaccination and hygiene programs?

How can a better understanding of the psychology of pandemics help in public health planning for the next large-scale epidemic?

Steven Taylor, Ph.D. , professor and clinical psychologist in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of British Columbia and author of "The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak of Infectious Disease"

, professor and clinical psychologist in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of British Columbia and author of "The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak of Infectious Disease" Vickie Mays, professor in the departments of psychology and health services, and director of the BRITE Center for Science, Research and Policy at the University of California - Los Angeles

*This interview was recorded on Monday, February 8.