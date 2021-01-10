At Least 26 Places In Texas Still Bear Offensive Names, Despite A Law That They Shouldn't

Editor’s note: This is a story about the pervasive nature of racial insensitivity in America and how it persists to this day, and contains terms some might find offensive.

Texas passed a law in 1991 to remove the word "Negro" from place names across the state. But the federal government has blocked several name changes, and at least 26 geographic places still contain the word to this day.

Why haven't the names been changed and what's being done to fix that? Is there real opposition or is lackadaisical enforcement to blame?

Guests:



Texas State Rep. Ron Reynolds , District 27

, District 27 Gary Bledsoe, president of the Texas NAACP and acting dean of the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Monday, January 11.