2020 Has Been Devastating. How Can We Cope With The Mental Health Impact And Build Emotional Resilience?

The combined emotional toll of fallout from the pandemic, racial injustice, a hyper-polarized political environment and uncertainty about the future has had a devastating impact on Americans' mental health in 2020.

The year brought job losses and economic stress, political fury and vitriol, protests against police brutality, isolation from friends and family, and the deaths of loved ones.

What are healthy ways to cope with feelings of sadness and depression and build emotional resilience during these dark times? How can we get through grief in the absence of traditional ways of mourning?

What are the warning signs for kids and teens struggling with depression or anxiety? When should you seek professional help?

How can you support a loved one experiencing emotional distress? What should you do if concerned about the risk of suicide?

What mental health support is available remotely? What does emotional recovery look like after a year of bad news?

If you or someone you know is feeling overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, help is available 24/7 through the toll-free Texas COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line at 833-986-1919 and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

San Antonio City Council recently approved a contract with University of Texas Teen Health for Project YES, an online preventative program for depression and anxiety in adolescents. Click here for more information.

Dr. Norman Rosenthal, M.D., clinical professor of psychiatry at Georgetown University School of Medicine

Jennifer Rothman, senior manager of youth and young adult initiatives at the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

, senior manager of youth and young adult initiatives at the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Carolina Hausmann-Stabile, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Graduate School of Social Work and Social Research at Bryn Mawr College; founding member of The Youth Suicide Research Consortium

*This interview was recorded on Thursday, December 17.