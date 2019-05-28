© 2020 Texas Public Radio
The Source

Tracing The Voices Of Americana Music

Published July 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT
This show originally aired May 28, 2019.

The musical genre of Americana can be hard to define. It includes a wide variety of styles and sounds ranging from bluegrass, country, rockabilly and the blues to roots rock, country rock, singer-songwriters, R&B and any of their various combinations. 

How did Americana originate and gain popularity? Whose stories helped shape the sound? How has it evolved over the decades and how do the sounds of Americana continue to shape and influence popular music?

Guest: Lee David Zimmerman, author of "Americana Music: Voices, Visionaries, and Pioneers of an Honest Sound"

The Source
Kim Johnson
Kim Johnson is the producer for Texas Public Radio’s live, call-in show The Source. She is a Trinity University alum with bachelor’s degrees in Communication and Spanish, and a Master of Arts Degree from the School of Journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.
David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
