Tracing The Voices Of Americana Music

This show originally aired May 28, 2019.

The musical genre of Americana can be hard to define. It includes a wide variety of styles and sounds ranging from bluegrass, country, rockabilly and the blues to roots rock, country rock, singer-songwriters, R&B and any of their various combinations.

How did Americana originate and gain popularity? Whose stories helped shape the sound? How has it evolved over the decades and how do the sounds of Americana continue to shape and influence popular music?

Guest: Lee David Zimmerman, author of "Americana Music: Voices, Visionaries, and Pioneers of an Honest Sound"

