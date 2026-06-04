The Lonely Voice: ‘Asigh’ by Mary Lavin

The focus on this episode of the podcast is a masterclass in domestic tension and psychological confinement: the 1959 short story "Asigh" by the incomparable Mary Lavin.

If you are new to Mary Lavin, you are in for a revelation—and we think you will become a fan of her work.

She wrote at a time when Irish literature was heavily dominated by male perspectives — writers like Joyce and Beckett. Lavin carved out her own space where she could build worlds around the inner lives of women.

The story centers on a young woman living under the thumb of a controlling father. For the simple sin of seeking a brief moment of human connection — of speaking to a young man the father deemed unsuitable — the protagonist faces a punishment from him that leaves her physically maimed.

What makes Lavin a true master of the form is her refusal to shout. That’s a recurring theme for us here on "The Lonely Voice." There is no need to shout. We take our explosions in small doses that are no less devastating for being subtle.

"Asigh" operates in the quiet spaces, the heavy silences, and the subtle shifts in domestic power dynamics. Lavin blends a deep human sympathy (the main character feels things deeply) with an unflinching realism (the main character is surrounded by hardship).

In this episode, we unpack how Lavin uses the rugged Irish landscape to mirror a type of imprisonment the protagonist endures. We'll see how this character endures the loneliness of the physical space and maintains a longing for connection. We will marvel at Mary Lavin's "arrow in flight."

Mary Lavin is the author of "Asigh."

