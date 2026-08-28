Texas Matters: Why so many Texas schools are closing and the new 'right to repair' in Texas

Across Texas a growing number of public school students are finding themselves starting the school year at a new campus.

170 campuses have closed or been approved for closure. This is happening in the urban cores and smaller rural communities across the state.

School districts point to declining enrollment, rising costs and persistent budget shortfalls. But public-school advocates argue this is also the result of choices made by state leaders: expanding charter schools, failing to keep funding aligned with inflation and launching a billion-dollar private-school voucher program.

Critics contend public money is being diverted into private education — often without the same transparency, accountability or obligation to serve every student — and could further weaken neighborhood schools.

Carrie Griffith is the co-founder and executive director of Our Schools Our Democracy, a nonprofit organization advocating for public education in Texas.

The right to repair

Beginning Sept. 1, Texans will gain new rights to repair many of the electronic devices they own. The state’s new Right to Repair law (HB 2963) requires manufacturers to give consumers and independent repair shops access to certain parts, tools, software and information that were previously available mainly through authorized service centers.

Supporters say the law could lower repair costs, extend the life of expensive devices and reduce electronic waste. But what products are covered—and what important exemptions remain?

Nathan Proctor is the senior director of the Right to Repair campaign at United States Public Interest Research Group, who helped advocate for the passage of the Right to Repair law in Texas.

