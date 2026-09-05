Texas Matters: Rep. Goodwin on Texas voter suppression and how the petrochemical industry burdens Gulf Coast cities

Early voting begins Oct. 19 for the Nov. 3 midterm election. But will you be able to cast a ballot? The state of Texas has 1.2 million voters on the suspension list, and in Republican controlled Tarrant County, commissioners court is closing a third of their polling locations.

Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor, Vikki Goodwin, is speaking out about efforts to make casting a ballot more difficult during this critical election where Democrats are gaining ground.

Goodwin is critical of the Tarrant County commissioners court which voted along party lines to close 92 polling locations.

She also is critical of her opponent Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick for refusing to debate her. Virtually none of the Republicans running for statewide office this election has agreed to debates, which Goodwin says prevents voters from making informed decisions.

We did reach out to Republican incumbent Lt. Governor Dan Patrick to give him equal time and have not heard back.

The petrochemical industry’s burden

The Texas Gulf Coast is home to the nation’s largest collection of petrochemical facilities.

They arrived with the promise to build a booming economy, but did they deliver?

A new report from Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis finds that the petrochemical industry isn’t bringing the promised jobs.

The report finds instead the industry is bringing to their host cities poverty, blight, health issues and devalued property.

Trey Cowan is the author of the report – Texas Petrochemical Expansion Lacks Rewards for Host Cities.

