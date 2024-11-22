Texas Matters: Gov. Richard Coke's dark legacy

Unless you have made a study of Texas history, then you probably don’t recognize the name Richard Coke. And if you do know about him, then you likely know he has a dark legacy closely tied to the end of Reconstruction in Texas and the establishment of white supremacist policies that laid the groundwork for the Jim Crow era.

That view is accurate, but how harsh should we be in judging Coke? He was an influential white supremacist. He was a former slaveholder and was an advocate for Texas secession from the Union in order to preserve slavery. And he fought in the Confederate Army to prevent the end of slavery in Texas. So it’s rather easy to cast Coke in the lot of immoral, if not outright evil, actors in history.

We can argue he was a product of his time —but there were other men of that time who did not share those views—even in Texas.

So not only was he morally wrong but he was also strategically wrong because the Confederacy lost, and Texas, along with the other southern states, were economically wiped out. It would take generations for them to recover from an unnecessary civil war that men like Coke made necessary.

Richard Coke is seen as a central figure of the "Redeemer" movement, which aimed to restore white dominance in Southern politics after the Civil War. The Redeemers often relied on violence, voter suppression, and intimidation to achieve their aims.

This was a time which white Southern Democrats regained control from Reconstruction governments and reasserted racial hierarchy. While Coke’s supporters view him as a stabilizer and a protector of Texan independence, modern historians largely criticize him for allowing racial oppression and regressive policies.

But Governor Richard Coke is celebrated in some circles for stabilizing Texas after the devastation of the Civil War and of leading after Reconstruction, which was hated by the majority of white Texans.

Coke oversaw the drafting and ratification of the Texas Constitution of 1876, which remains the state's governing document today.

Because of the state’s experiences with Coke’s predecessor Governor Edmund Davis, this constitution significantly limited the power of the governor and centralized control in the hands of the legislature, aligning with the principles of small government popular among Texans.

Coke is often portrayed as a fierce defender of states' rights and a harsh critic of federal intervention— which is a stance that resonated with many Texans during and after Reconstruction. And even today.

But historians widely criticize Coke for dismantling the progress made during Reconstruction, particularly regarding the protection of civil rights for formerly enslaved Black Texans. His election was marked by violent suppression of Black voters and Republicans, and his administration systematically eroded their political and social rights.

Also, while Jim Crow laws didn’t become fully codified until after his tenure, Coke's policies and governance set the stage for institutionalized racial segregation and disenfranchisement in Texas.

His administration prioritized white supremacy and the disenfranchisement of Black citizens.

It does help to contextualize Coke by looking at the 14th governor of Texas, Republican Edmund J. Davis.

While he was focused on expanding railroads in Texas and supporting education, the radical Republican Davis also used his office to increase his powers as governor. Davis passed a mandatory militia law and created a state police force, increased taxes and grew the state’s debt.

Tempers were hot during the 1873 gubernatorial election between Coke and Davis. There were widespread reports of violence and intimidation against Black voters and Republican supporters.

And Coke won with a victory margin of two to one over Davis.

So what do we do with a historical figure like Governor Richard Coke?

History is more than a record of triumphs —with a cast of characters who are complex and who don’t fit into the categories of hero or villain.

And even if they do, then what do we make of it all?

These were some of the darkest chapters in Texas history.

Remembering figures like Governor Richard Coke and his legacy forces us to confront uncomfortable truths about racism, oppression, and systemic violence—that are part of Texas.

Coke became governor in 1874 and used his power to entrench white supremacy in Texas. His administration dismantled Reconstruction-era progress, stripping voting rights from African Americans and suppressing their freedoms. Coke’s policies targeted Mexican Americans, systematically dispossessing them of their land. He also ordered violent campaigns against Native American populations, furthering their displacement and destruction.

Why, then, should we remember someone like Coke? Because ignoring his legacy does not erase the harm he caused—it perpetuates it.

Understanding figures like Coke provides crucial context for the inequalities that persist in Texas today. His policies laid the groundwork for systemic racism, economic disparity, and cultural erasure that marginalized communities continue to navigate.

