© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Texas Matters

Texas Matters: Planes, Trains and Automobiles: Evading the Texas Abortion Ban

By David Martin Davies,
Kayla Padilla
Published August 30, 2024 at 2:43 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24 2022. For many, the decision was and remains a personal tragedy.

Roe was the high court's 1973 ruling that had guaranteed a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. But immediately 13 states, including Texas, outlawed virtually all abortion access with previously passed “trigger laws.”

A person’s access to an abortion now depends on which state they happen to be in.

For many in Texas that means if they need an abortion, they must travel hundreds of miles to a state where abortion remains legal.

Texas Public Radio decided to dig in and explore what are the challenges, costs and repercussions for those who are forced to make this journey.

TPR reporters David Martin Davies and Kayla Padilla spent the year following the passages that many Texans take to obtain an abortion. They documented what happens when they evade the Texas abortion ban.

Tags
Texas Matters abortion banRoe v. Wadereproductive healthPlanes, Trains, and Automobiles Top Stories
David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
See stories by David Martin Davies
Kayla Padilla
kayla@tpr.org
See stories by Kayla Padilla