Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

Many Texans who have an unwanted pregnancy have little choice than to go out of state to access a legal abortion. It’s expensive and difficult but even more so for those living in deep South Texas.New Mexico is far away but Mexico is not. So what are the options for getting an abortion across the RGV border in Mexico? Texas Public Radio’s Kayla Padilla and David Martin Davies went to find out.
“These laws have a significant chilling effect,” said Elizabeth Sepper, a University of Texas law professor. “They strike fear into the hearts of people who are trying to leave the state for totally legal and medically appropriated abortions in other states where abortion is available.”
It’s been several weeks since the Reproductive Justice Fund was approved, but it’s still unknown if it will be used to pay for abortion access in other states — and if that would be seen as a violation of state law.