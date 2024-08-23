Texas Matters: Joe Holley and stories from deep in the heart

Texans have an affinity for sharing stories, especially about the colorful and quirky characters that populate the state. This tradition of storytelling is woven into the fabric of Texas culture, reflecting a deep sense of pride in the state's history and its larger-than-life personalities. Whether gathered around a campfire, at a backyard barbecue, or in a small-town diner, Texans relish recounting tales of legendary cowboys, eccentric outlaws, and the everyday heroes who embody the rugged spirit of the Lone Star State.

The love for these stories stems from a rich and diverse history, where the line between fact and folklore often blurs. Characters like the quick-drawing lawman, the clever trickster, or the stubborn rancher are more than just figures of the past; they represent the values of independence, resilience, and resourcefulness that Texans hold dear. These stories are passed down through generations, preserving a sense of identity and continuity.

The vastness of Texas itself seems to inspire a certain tall-tale grandeur. Every town has its own local legends, and every Texan takes pride in keeping these narratives alive, celebrating the state's unique heritage with a smile and a knowing nod.

But few have spent so much time collecting and writing the stories of Texas as Joe Holley. He is known for his popular Native Texan column with the Houston Chronicle where he writes the character of Texas and the characters contained in Texas.

A selection of the columns have been collected into a new book called Native Texan: Stories from Deep in the Heart. It’s published by Trinity University Press.